China Pneumonia Outbreak: World on High Alert

As China grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, six Indian states have heightened their vigilance and put healthcare infrastructure on alert following the Centre’s advisory. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu are the states that have sounded the alarm in response to the evolving situation in China.
The Karnataka Health Department has issued a directive urging citizens to be cautious about seasonal flu, characterized by a duration of five to seven days with low morbidity and mortality rates. The flu poses a higher risk to vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, and those on long-term medications like steroids, potentially requiring hospitalization. Symptoms include fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a dry cough lasting up to three weeks in high-risk groups.
Rajasthan’s medical and health department has advised its staff to stay vigilant and form rapid response teams. The advisory instructs officials to prepare an action plan for the prevention and treatment of the disease, emphasizing a proactive approach.
Gujarat’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Rushikesh Patel, assured the state’s preparedness by inspecting oxygen tanks, ventilators, and bed availability. He mentioned that the central government, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is closely monitoring the situation. Plans for separate wards have been devised in case of any reported cases, although there have been no casualties reported so far.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted a letter from the central government, emphasizing the possibility of respiratory infections in children in China, resembling influenza, pneumonia, and Covid symptoms. He underscored the importance of specific advisories for states to take appropriate actions.
