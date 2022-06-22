Odisha CM meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met His Holiness Pope Francis earlier today in the Vatican City. The Chief Minister was accompanied by 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

Naveen Patnaik became India’s first Chief Minister to meet the Pope of Rome and Head of Catholic Church in Vatican City. Naveen expressed his pleasure meeting the Pope and thanked him for the warm audience. He wished him good health and a long life.

On behalf of people of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik presented Pope Francis a Pattachitra, which depicts the Tree of Life. Many priests and sisters from India, who were at the Vatican, were happy to see CM Naveen Patnaik and they wished him well.

The Chief Minister will also meet Odia Diaspora in Europe on Thursday during which he is likely to highlight Odisha’s growth story and call for cooperation in the development of the State.

They will discuss their contribution to the development of culture and art in the State.