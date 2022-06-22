Naveen extends support to NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister & BJD President Naveen Patnaik has expressed his happiness over the nomination of Draupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA’s presidential Candidate.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extended his full support to NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu and appealed all members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines to extend support to the ‘Daughter of the State’.

Earlier last night, Naveen had welcomed PM Modi’s decision to declare Draupadi Murmu as NDA’s Presidential Candidate and revealed that PM Modi had taken him into confidence earlier.

Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and coming from a tribal community, Murmu was Jharkhand’s first female Governor. She was also the first Odia woman and tribal leader to be named Governor of an Indian State.

Once elected, she will become the first tribal President of India and the second female President in the country’s history.