Odisha CM made 3 key demands at Inter-State Council Meeting on Anti-Maoist Operations

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the inter-state council meeting on anti-Maoist operations headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

Patnaik raised three key issues including Malkangiri-Nabarangpur rail connectivity, banking services and tele-connectivity for all Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected blocks of Odisha.

While speaking to media persons Patnaik said, “Districts of Nabarangpur and Malkangiri get railway connectivity. Our state government is willing to provide land free and also pay half the costs. Also for banking facilities in all the naxal-affected blocks, and telecommunication in the naxal affected areas. I am satisfied with my demands. I hope they comply with it.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, top police and civil officials of 10 Maoist-affected states attended the meeting.