100-Word Edit: We owe an apology to Familiy of Subodh Singh

BJP Youth leader Shikhar Agarwal & another accused in lynching of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in UP’s Bulandshahr on December 3 2018, were given heroes’ welcome amidst the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’. That was a shocker, which drew flak from many sane voices cutting across ideolgical affiliations.

We have been proudly chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ & ‘Jai Shree Ram’ for decades, but not at such occasions. Such incidents if not stopped, will discredit and dilute the greater objective. We owe an apology to the family of the deceased for such an act that put humanity into shame.