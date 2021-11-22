Odisha CM launches BSKY Smart Card distribution in Kandhamal Dist

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched BSKY smart cards distribution during a visit to Kandhamal district today. He also inaugurated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 276 crore.

The Chief Minister arrived in a helicopter at Phulbani stadium and started distributing BSKY smart cards to Kandhamal district beneficiaries. In Kandhamal district, 6.5 lakh beneficiaries of 12 blocks and 3 municipalities will be provided with smart health cards.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A 13-platoon police force was deployed in Phulbani Town for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Kandhamal Lok Sabha MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta personally monitored the arrangements of the CM’s program.