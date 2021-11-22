Odisha CM launches BSKY Smart Card distribution in Kandhamal Dist
The Chief Minister arrived in a helicopter at Phulbani stadium and started distributing BSKY smart cards to Kandhamal district beneficiaries.
Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched BSKY smart cards distribution during a visit to Kandhamal district today. He also inaugurated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 276 crore.
The Chief Minister arrived in a helicopter at Phulbani stadium and started distributing BSKY smart cards to Kandhamal district beneficiaries. In Kandhamal district, 6.5 lakh beneficiaries of 12 blocks and 3 municipalities will be provided with smart health cards.
A 13-platoon police force was deployed in Phulbani Town for the Chief Minister’s visit.
Kandhamal Lok Sabha MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta personally monitored the arrangements of the CM’s program.
Comments are closed.