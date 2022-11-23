Odisha CM launches Anaemia Mukta Lakhya Abhiyan “AMLAN”

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched AMLAN – Anaemia Mukta Lakhya Abhiyan in the State.

The programme will be carried out by several departments includin g Health & Family Welfare, School & Mass Education, Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and ST & SC Development Department.

The CM urged the concerned departments and on-field service providers to work in a concerted manner for successful implementation of AMLAN for achieving Anaemia Mukta Odisha.

This programme will be rolled out in 55,000 Government and Government aided schools and 74,000 Anganwadi Centres across the State.

Terming the mission a giant leap, the CM said that it’s our own programme for making the State free from anaemia, especially for women and children.

Launching the programme on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that the programme will benefit about 1.37 Crore people, which includes pregnant women, lactating mothers, women of reproductive age group, adolescents and children.

He further said that the major interventions are strengthening iron and folic acid supplementation, testing for haemoglobin, treatment of anaemic cases, capacity building of service providers and social behaviour change communication.