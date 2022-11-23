ED to seek production remand of Archana Nag

By Sagar Satapathy
Archana Nag HoneyTrap Politicians

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to apply for ‘Sextortionist’ Archana’s Nag remand to take the investigation forward.

ED may file an application in the special court tomorrow in this regard. The agency which is probing the PMLA violations, may conduct a joint questioning of Archana and other accused Khageswar and Sradhanjali.

Meanwhile, the ED continues to grill Film Producer Akshaya Parija for the second consecutive day. Parija was the person who exposed the ‘blackmailing racket’ of Archana and Sradhanjali.

