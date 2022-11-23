Odisha CM announces Package for Kendu Leaf Pluckers & Staff

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced package for welfare of around eight lakh kendu leaf pluckers & employees.
Odisha is the first State to give bonus to the kendu leaf pluckers.
🔹All kendu leaf pluckers & staff will be included in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY)
🔹In the first phase, Rs 1000/month will be provided to each plucker, while seasonal staff & binder will get Rs 1500/month
🔹Scholarship will be provided to the children of kendu leaf pluckers & employees
🔹All kendu leaf pluckers & staff will be issued an Identity Card
“I again request the Centre to consider waiving the GST on Kendu Leaf in the larger interest of farmers”, said CM Naveen Patnaik.
କେନ୍ଦୁପତ୍ର ତୋଳାଳିଙ୍କୁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଭେଟି:
➡️ କେନ୍ଦୁପତ୍ର ତୋଳାଳୀଙ୍କୁ ବୋନସ୍ ପ୍ରଦାନରେ ଓଡିଶା ଦେଶରେ ପ୍ରଥମ
➡️ ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ତୋଳାଳିଙ୍କୁ ୧୦୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା, ସିଜିନାଲ ଷ୍ଟାଫ ଓ ବନ୍ଧାଳିଙ୍କୁ ୧୫୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ପ୍ରଦାନ
➡️ କେନ୍ଦୁପତ୍ର ତୋଳାଳୀ ଓ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ବିଜୁ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ଯୋଜନାରେ ହେବେ ସାମିଲ pic.twitter.com/BHMJ0FEnEq
