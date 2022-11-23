Odisha CM announces Package for Kendu Leaf Pluckers & Staff

By Sagarika Satapathy

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced package for welfare of around eight lakh kendu leaf pluckers & employees.

Odisha is the first State to give bonus to the kendu leaf pluckers.

🔹All kendu leaf pluckers & staff will be included in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY)

🔹In the first phase, Rs 1000/month will be provided to each plucker, while seasonal staff & binder will get Rs 1500/month

🔹Scholarship will be provided to the children of kendu leaf pluckers & employees

🔹All kendu leaf pluckers & staff will be issued an Identity Card

“I again request the Centre to consider waiving the GST on Kendu Leaf in the larger interest of farmers”, said CM Naveen Patnaik.

