Odisha CM inaugurates Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Hospital in Talcher

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the 330-bed Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital in Talcher through video conference.

While inaugurating, the CM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cooperation of the Central Government in establishing the hospital.

On this occasion, Patnaik said that Talcher is the land of struggle where the great freedom fighter Pabitra Mohan Pradhan was born. Pradhan has contributed significantly to the development of the state since the freedom struggle, the CM said.

Paying homage to the late fighter, Patnaik said that the hospital will be converted into a medical college in future.

He said that healthcare has always been the government’s focus. The number of medical colleges in the state has increased in recent years. The number of doctors and health workers has also increased with the availability of advanced health care.

Highlighting the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), he said that lakhs of people are getting super specialty medical care every month under the scheme. The transformation that has taken place in the health sector today is possible due to the cooperation of the people, he added.

The hospital would be successful in providing better healthcare to the people by exemplifying the mantra ‘every life precious’.

Participating in the program, Union Coal Minister Prahalad Joshi said that the hospital will be beneficial for the people of Talcher. Coal India has contributed a lot to this hospital and will give all possible support to convert it into a medical college in the coming days.

Joshi expressed his gratitude to the Government of Odisha, especially Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for providing all the support and cooperation for the health centre.

The MCL will provide Rs 628 crore for the management of the hospital for the next five years, the minister announced.

Attending the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that It will be a glorious and memorable day for all of us as the soil gave due respect to Pabitra Mohan by naming the hospital after his name. He also thanked the Chief Minister and requested him to convert it into a medical college soon.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said that the state government is committed to provide quality healthcare to the people of the state. The guidance of the Chief Minister motivates them in this regard, Pujari maintained.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, Talcher MLA Brajkishore Pradhan and the Coal India Chairman attended the event.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K Pandian was present in the program.

State Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit delivered the welcome address and CMD of Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd gave vote of thanks.