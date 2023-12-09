TNI Morning News Headlines – December 09, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
NIA is conducting raids at around 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case. 13 people arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Pune.
➡️I-T Analysis team from Hyderabad reaches Bolangir to conduct further investigation including examination of electronic gadgets including computers.
➡️5 arrested for beating Army Jawan J Dilleswar Patra to death In Ganjam district.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair the 26th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Patna, Bihar on December 10.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the second edition of InFinity Forum.
➡️NIA is conducting raids at around 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case. 13 people arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Pune.
➡️PM Modi tops Global Leaders’ List again with highest rating of 76%: Survey.
➡️PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.
Related Posts

Odisha CM inaugurates Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Hospital in…

TNI Evening News Headlines – December 08, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery after fall.
➡️BRS MLAs unanimously elected former CM KC Rao as the leader of BRS Legislative Party.
➡️AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly.
➡️Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar have been invited for the consecration ceremony to be held next month for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
➡️European Union officials have reached a provisional deal on the world’s first comprehensive laws to regulate the use of artificial intelligence.
➡️14 dead in building fire in Iraq’s Erbil province.
➡️Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of standing with Hamas.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.