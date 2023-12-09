TNI Morning News Headlines – December 09, 2023

➡️I-T Analysis team from Hyderabad reaches Bolangir to conduct further investigation including examination of electronic gadgets including computers.
➡️5 arrested for beating Army Jawan J Dilleswar Patra to death In Ganjam district.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair the 26th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Patna, Bihar on December 10.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the second edition of InFinity Forum.
➡️NIA is conducting raids at around 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case. 13 people arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Pune.
➡️PM Modi tops Global Leaders’ List again with highest rating of 76%: Survey.
➡️PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.
➡️Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery after fall.
➡️BRS MLAs unanimously elected former CM KC Rao as the leader of BRS Legislative Party.
➡️AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly.
➡️Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar have been invited for the consecration ceremony to be held next month for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
➡️European Union officials have reached a provisional deal on the world’s first comprehensive laws to regulate the use of artificial intelligence.
➡️14 dead in building fire in Iraq’s Erbil province.
➡️Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of standing with Hamas.
