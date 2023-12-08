TNI Evening News Headlines – December 08, 2023

➡️Puri District Administration announces complete ban on paan & gutkha at Puri Srimandir from January 1.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 330-bed Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital in Talcher through video conference.
➡️I-T raid on liquor trader in Bolangir; Rs 18 crore cash counted so far.
➡️Unseasonal rain under the influence of cyclone Michaung damages paddy crop in Odisha.
➡️TMC’s Mahua Moitra expelled as a Member of Lok Sabha in cash-for-query matter.
➡️Google announces 20 AI-first startups for its accelerator programme in India.
➡️Aditya-L1 Mission: The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelength.
➡️PM Modi addresses at the inaugural ceremony of the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 being held at Red Fort.
Govt approves additional Rs 2,500 cr for continuation of interest equalisation scheme on rupee export credit until June 30 next year.
NHRC issues notice to Manipur govt over reported killing of 13 people in gun fight in Tengnoupal.
Veteran Kannada actor Leelavati passed away at a private hospital near Bengaluru today.
Nifty settles near 21,000, Sensex gains over 300 pts.
India ‘rejects allegations of involvement in any act of violence in Canada’.
