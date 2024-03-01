Principal Secretary to PM, PK Mishra visits Krushi Bhawan 

TNI Bureau: Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited the Agricultural Monitoring Centre at Krushi Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today.

Mishra visited the Agricultural Monitoring Centre to learn about the Odisha Government’s innovative steps in the usage of Digital Public Infrastructure to enhance the livelihoods and productivity of the farmers in the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Principal Secretary of Agriculture Dept Arvind Padhee and other senior officials of the Krushi Bhawan were present during PK Mishra’s visit.

Mishra, who is in Odisha visit currently, was conferred with the Honorary Doctorate Degree by President Droupadi Murmu during the 53rd convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar yesterday.