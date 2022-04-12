Odisha CM inaugurates Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

The Park has been named after the legendary leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik as an honour to his renowned aviation skills and his aptitude for adventures.

This facility has been develo ped with a cost of around Rs. 2.5 Crores.

The park has many facilities including River Crossing Zip Line. For the first time ever in Odisha, a River Crossing Zip Line course has been setup across a stretch of 250 Meters of Length. This To And Fro Zip Line will give a panoramic view of the serene and scenic Gopalpur Beach.

Other facilities are a 40 feet Giant Swing, Air Gun Shooting, Bungee Trampoline, Mechanical, Bull Ride, Netted Cricket and The Netted Cricket and All-Terrain-Vehicle Rides.

Many other adventure sports activities like Rock Climbing, Rappelling, Dashing Cars, Zorbing etc are in the pipeline and would be operationalised very soon to cater to more tourists and to enhance the global tourist footprint for Gopalpur.