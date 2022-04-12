IAF completes the Tough Mission at Trikut Hills

Insight Bureau: It took more than 26 hours for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to complete one of the most difficult missions in adverse conditions. But, they finally did it. The IAF personnel rescued at least 35 passengers from 10 cable cars in this extremely challenging operation at Trikut Hills in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

The IAF had deployed Mi-17V5 & ALH Mk III helicopters that flew 28 sorties in those 26 hours of activity.

While acknowledging the efforts of its bravehearts, the IAF also regretted the loss of two lives during the rescue mission.

The 766-metre Trikut ropeway, is India’s highest vertical ropeway and located near the Baba Baidyanath Temple. The malfunctioning system saw cable cars getting stuck thousands of feet above ground and collided with each other. The incident occurred on Sunday.