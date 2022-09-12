Odisha CM felicitates ‘Brilliant’ Mallu Brothers

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday complimented Mallu brothera for their exceptional performances in JEE Advanced 2022 at Naveen Nivas. The bro-duo Deevyansu and Diptyansu are scholars of KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar.

Deevyanshu’s JEE Advanced All India Rank was 11, while his Odisha rank was 1. He has got a Gold order in International Physics Olympiad and is the only Indian in this session to achieve this feat.

On the other hand, his brother Deeptanshu scored 228 ( each- India rank) in JEE Advanced.

At the felicitation event, their father Chandan Malu, mother Swati Malu Dr Sanjay Suar of KIIT International School were present.

Naveen felicitated them and wished them greater success in the future.