TNI News Headlines – September 12, 2022

🔹 Out of 40 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 37 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 770.

🔹The self-help group members of Mission Shakti from different districts of the State meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

🔹 Discussed with the mothers and understood about the difficulties of facilities.

🔹 Barabati to host 3 matches of Legends League Cricket.

🔹 Cyclonic circulation may form over Bay of Bengal around September 18.

🔹 Bhubaneswar to host more than 150 Durga Puja tableaus this year.

🔹 4 coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train derail near Chatriput area in Jeypore. No casualties reported.

🔹 NIA raids 50 places in several States linked to gangsters.

🔹 Retail inflation rises to 7% in August as compared to 6.71% in July: Government of India. Industrial production grows 2.4% in July.

🔹 Sibi George, present Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait, appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan.

🔹 India announces squads for ICC T20 World Cup; Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed Asia Cup 2022 with injuries, returned to the squad.