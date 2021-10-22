Odisha CM distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards in Mayurbhanj Dist

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards in Mayurbhanj district.

Over 21 lakh beneficiaries in the district will get the smart health cards.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 2484 crore in the district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna, and Antodaya beneficiaries can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha.

The program has already been launched in Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Gajapati and Puri districts.