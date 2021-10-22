Pradipta Naik demands Rs 2 Crore for Mamita Meher’s Family

Insight Bureau: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradipta Kumar Naik on Friday demanded Rs 2 crore compensation & Government job to kin of deceased teacher Mamita Meher.

Naik further demanded Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to direct police to give protection to Mamita’s family.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Kegaon police today found more evidences from the house of Radhe, the driver of prime accused Govind Sahu.

The members of BJP Mahila Morcha today barged into Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar, demanding arrest of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his link with Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case.