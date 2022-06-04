Surjya Patro resigns as Speaker owing to Poor Health

Insight Bureau: Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro has resigned as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly ahead of the Cabinet Reshuffle on health grounds. He has been admitted to Sum Ultimate Hospital for the last 14 days with serious kidney ailments and is undergoing dialysis there.

Dr. Patro also has a serious bacterial infection in his left eye.

In view of his health conditions, he has declined to take any further assignments from the Government.

His son Biplab Patro confirmed about his father’s health conditions while speaking to The News Insight.