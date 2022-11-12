Pradip Purohit officially declared as BJP Candidate for Padampur Bypoll

TNI Bureau: It’s official. The BJP Central Election Committee has announced former MLA Pradip Purohit as its candidate for Padampur Assembly Bypoll to be held on December 5.

Pradip Purohit had won from Padampur in 2014 by 4513 votes. He lost to late Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha in 2019 by 5734 votes.

The Bypolls in Padampur has been necessitated following the demise of prominent tribal leader and sitting MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

While polling in Padampur will be held on December 5, counting of votes will take place on December 8.

BJD and Congress are yet to finalise their candidates for the bypoll.