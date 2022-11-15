Odisha CM announces Input Assistance for Drought Affected Areas

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced the input assistance for all drought affected areas of the State.

Rs 200 crores will be spent from the State exchequer to support the distressed farmers having crop loss.

As per reports, about 2,63560 hectares of crop land in 64 Blocks and 15 ULBs of 12 districts have suffered crop loss of 33% and above. It will largely benefit the farmers of Western Odisha.

The Collectors of the affected districts have been directed to submit the requirement of funds to SRC and appropriate steps will be taken for immediate disbursement of assistance.