PM Modi invokes Cuttack Bali Jatra at Meeting in Bali

TNI Bureau: Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at an Indian community event in Bali when he was in Indonesia for the G20 Summit. “The achievements of the Indian diaspora fill us with pride, and India and Indonesia have a common history and culture”, Modi said.

“Modi, Modi” chants were used to welcome Modi. At the event, Modi also gave some traditional Indonesian musical instruments a shot.

Modi further added, that the “Bali Yatra Mahotsav, also known as Bali Jatra, is taking place 1500 kilometres away in Cuttack, India, as I speak to you in Bali as we sing songs of Indonesian traditions. The Mahotsav commemorates the thousands of years of trade between India and Indonesia.

When Indonesians will see visuals from this year’s Bali Jatra online. They’ll feel content and proud. Hurdles had emerged as a result of the Covid-19-related problems. In Odisha, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is finally being celebrated on a large scale with widespread participation after a number of years,” the PM continued.

Despite both good and bad times, India and Indonesia maintain great relations. As per Modi, when an earthquake hit Indonesia in 2018, India quickly began the Samudra Maitri operation.

India and Indonesia may be 90 nautical miles distant in theory, but in practice, Modi recalled, “we are not 90 nautical miles apart but 90 nautical miles near.” That year, when he visited Jakarta.

During the construction of India’s magnificent Ram Temple, Modi stated, “We also proudly remember the Ramayana legacy of Indonesia.”

On Monday, November 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali for the annual G20 Summit, where he will discuss urgent global issues like reviving global growth, energy and food security, health and the environment, and digital transformation.