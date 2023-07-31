Odisha Civil Services Exam-2021 Results declared; Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCS) 2021.

Sudev Kumar Prusty has emerged as the topper in the OCS examination.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court on Thursday lifted the interim stay on the release of Odisha Civil Services 2021 results while hearing a petition.

A total of 432 candidates including 164 women have qualified the test. There are five male and five female candidates in the top 10 Rankings.

Here’s List of Top 10 Rankings:

1. Sudev Kumar Prusty

2. Suchismita Panigrahy

3. Pranab Ranjan Sahu

4. Baisakhee Lenka

5. Swetaleena Mahana

6. Agnija Sibadata

7. Santosh Kumar Patra

8. Minansa Sahu

9. Bindu Balaya Routray

10. Soumyaranjan Mohapatra