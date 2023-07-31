Jeyporia Gautam dares Andhra Govt; draws praise from Dharmendra

TNI Bureau: After getting the news of “hooliganism” of Andhra Pradesh Government officials, who uprooted the signage board of Odisha Government at Jalapur in Koraput District, BJP leader from Jeypore, Gautam Samantaray rushed to the spot and re-installed the board.

He along with several BJP workers went to the spot-on Sunday and installed the board of Odisha Government, which was thrown on the road.

Gautam vows to keep fighting for the rights of Koraput people and warned the Andhra Pradesh Government of massive agitation and fight if they don’t budge from such misadventure.

The BJP team lashed out at the Nandapur BDO, Tehsildar and other officials who came to the spot only after the arrival of BJP team. Ironically, the officials admitted that they came to know about the incident only from media.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan showered praise on Gautam and his team, saying the youth of Odisha will continue to fight for the Odia Asmita.