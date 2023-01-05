Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for delaying it’s probe into the multi-core Chit Fund case in Odisha.

While slamming the Central agency, the top court of the country said that whenever the ED and CBI comes into play in financial scam cases, there’s a delay. It takes years. “Show us in how many financial scams, it has come to logical end?, it questioned.

The court further said that small things also take time. You have to change the system. Only those persons who have lost their hard earned money will know.

“After investigation, how much amount has been repaid. You tell us. They cannot wait for 10 or 15 years. People in jail are enjoying the money,” the apex court said while seeking the status report from the Central agency by January 9.

While setting the next hearing of the case to Monday, the court also advised the CBI officers to be serious, more vigilant and give priority to some matters.