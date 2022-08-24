Odisha Chief Secy Suresh Mahapatra’s tenure extended for 6-months

Insight Bureau: The Central Government has approved the extension of services of Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra for another six months from 1.09.2022 to 28.02.2023.

The Centre approved the extension of Mahapatra following a request from the Odisha Government.

The 1986 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha on December 25, 2020.

This is the second time that the tenure of the Chief Secretary has been extended.

His job would have ended on February 28, 2022.

However, the State Government extended his tenure by 6 months two times.