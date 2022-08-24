Evening News Insight – August 24, 2022

🔹 Out of 63 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 43 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1046.

🔹 Another 403 Covid patients h ave recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1314752.

🔹Ganesh Puja in Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows devotees to visit puja pandals for darshan in Bhubaneswar by following Covid-19 protocols.

🔹 Odisha Chief Secretary’s tenure extended again by six months. Mohapatra’s tenure will now end on February 28, 2023.

🔹 139 educational institutions in Khordha district to remain closed on Aug 27 as these institutions have been designated as ASO exam centre.

🔹 2022 Legends League Cricket T20 Tournament: Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium to host 3 matches in September 27, 29 and 30.

🔹 Team BMC requests all shops/commercial establishments/household not to dump garbage on roads, drains, & open spaces.

🔹 PM Modi inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali.

🔹 Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as Bihar Assembly Speaker.

🔹 Jaiveer Shergill resigns as Congress Spokesperson.

🔹 Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly. Lalu Prasad Yadav acquitted in 2015 poll code violation case.

🔹 Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa.

🔹 Rupee rises 2 paise to close at 79.81 (provisional) against US dollar.

🔹 BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth out of Badminton World Championships; Lakshya Sen sails into pre-quarters.

🔹 China is increasing its warship capability and re-started mass production of guided-missile destroyers.