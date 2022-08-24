Evening News Insight – August 24, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ganesh Puja in Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows devotees to visit puja pandals for darshan in Bhubaneswar by following Covid-19 protocols
🔹Out of 63 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 43 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1046.
 
🔹Another 403 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1314752.
 
🔹Ganesh Puja in Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows devotees to visit puja pandals for darshan in Bhubaneswar by following Covid-19 protocols.
 
🔹Odisha Chief Secretary’s tenure extended again by six months. Mohapatra’s tenure will now end on February 28, 2023.
 
🔹139 educational institutions in Khordha district to remain closed on Aug 27 as these institutions have been designated as ASO exam centre.
 
🔹2022 Legends League Cricket T20 Tournament: Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium to host 3 matches in September 27, 29 and 30.
 
🔹Team BMC requests all shops/commercial establishments/household not to dump garbage on roads, drains, & open spaces.
 
🔹PM Modi inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali.
 
🔹Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as Bihar Assembly Speaker.
 
🔹Jaiveer Shergill resigns as Congress Spokesperson.
 
🔹Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly. Lalu Prasad Yadav acquitted in 2015 poll code violation case.
 
🔹Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa.
 
🔹Rupee rises 2 paise to close at 79.81 (provisional) against US dollar.
 
🔹BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth out of Badminton World Championships; Lakshya Sen sails into pre-quarters.
 
🔹China is increasing its warship capability and re-started mass production of guided-missile destroyers.
 
🔹Nearly 100 dead in Afghanistan floods: Officials.
