Evening News Insight – August 24, 2022

🔹Out of 63 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 43 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1046.
🔹Another 403 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1314752.
🔹Ganesh Puja in Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows devotees to visit puja pandals for darshan in Bhubaneswar by following Covid-19 protocols.
🔹Odisha Chief Secretary’s tenure extended again by six months. Mohapatra’s tenure will now end on February 28, 2023.
🔹139 educational institutions in Khordha district to remain closed on Aug 27 as these institutions have been designated as ASO exam centre.
🔹2022 Legends League Cricket T20 Tournament: Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium to host 3 matches in September 27, 29 and 30.
🔹Team BMC requests all shops/commercial establishments/household not to dump garbage on roads, drains, & open spaces.
🔹PM Modi inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali.
🔹Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as Bihar Assembly Speaker.
🔹Jaiveer Shergill resigns as Congress Spokesperson.
🔹Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly. Lalu Prasad Yadav acquitted in 2015 poll code violation case.
🔹Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa.
🔹Rupee rises 2 paise to close at 79.81 (provisional) against US dollar.
🔹BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth out of Badminton World Championships; Lakshya Sen sails into pre-quarters.
🔹China is increasing its warship capability and re-started mass production of guided-missile destroyers.
🔹Nearly 100 dead in Afghanistan floods: Officials.
