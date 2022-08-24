Prakruti Mishra files Rs 5.10 Cr defamation case against Babushaan’s Wife

Insight Bureau: In a recent development in the dispute between Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty and actress Prakruti Mishra, the actress on Wednesday filed a defamation case against Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satpathy and his father-in-law Lalit Sathpathy in connection with manhandling her in a street while she and Babushan were going outside for a film project about a month back.

She has sought Rs 5.10 crore as compensation for the loss of her reputation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The actress had moved the Orissa High Court yesterday over police inaction on the FIR her father had lodged against actor Babushaan’s wife.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prakruti was assaulted publicly by Babushaan’s wife Trupti and his father-in-law Lalit Satpathy on July 23.