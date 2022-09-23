Odisha Cabinet approves 33 Proposals; Know Details

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet on Thursday approved as many as 33 proposals.

The proposals are related to the departments of Water Resources, Law, Electronic and IT, Sports and Youth Services, Tourism, Industry, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, Cooperation, Revenue and Disaster Management, Excise, Home, Steel and Mines and Works.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the revised cost for the construction of sports infrastructure facilities at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and construction of the new International Hockey Stadium at Rourkela for the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Ahead of hosting the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023, the Odisha Cabinet approved the revised project cost from 432.453 Cr to Rs 875.78 crores.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra briefed the press regarding the Cabinet decisions.

Below are the proposals approved in the State Cabinet:

🔹Financial bids for construction of 40 Lift Irrigation Schemes with intake points on different rivers in the districts of Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajpati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul and Cuttack.

🔹Two barrages over river Baitarani in Jajpur district and over river Kochila in Bhadrak district would be constructed with a cost of Rs 200 crore.

🔹Financial bids for execution of pressurized underground pipe line (UGPL) irrigation network system for left command of lower Suktel irrigation project with distribution network with a budget of Rs 634 crore.

🔹Rs 366.77 crore for Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme in Jajpur and Kendrapada districts.

🔹Sanction of lease of 5 acre government land free of premium for establishment of Central Research Institute in Homeopathy (CIRH), 50 acres of land in favour of Rajendra University for their infra development, and 3.125 acres of land for establishment of National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC).

🔹15% reservation of seats in Govt Physical Education Colleges for the students staying in Govt sports hostels along with revised funding for the State Level Sports Infrastructure Development scheme.

🔹Long term linkage policy for limestone to the eligible State based end user industries

🔹Widening of Sonepur – Binika – Rampur – Dungurupali road in Subarnapur district.

🔹Construction of 195 Type-VI and 105 Type-VII qrt at MLA colony on Turnkey basis.

🔹Appointment of members of Odisha Public Service Commission

🔹Restructuring of tourism service cadre, Odisha cooperative service cadre.

🔹Formulation of cadre rule for newly created Odisha cooperative audit service cadre

🔹District Police Ministerial Services Rules

🔹Amendment of Odisha Civil service Recruitment Rules

🔹Amendment of Odisha legal meteorology service rules

🔹Amendment of Odisha Judicial Service Rules

🔹Odisha district and Sub-Ordinate Courts’ non-judicial staff services and Group-D employees rules