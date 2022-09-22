TNI News Headlines – September 22, 2022

🔹 Out of 55 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 53 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 665. 🔹 Members of Mission Shakti SHGs from the districts of Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagarh called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas today. 🔹 Odisha Cabinet approves 33 major Proposals; Odisha will have Central Research Institute for Homoeopathy (CRIH) at Jatni.

🔹 Odisha G overnment to spend Rs 510 crore for construction of 195 Type-VI and 105 Type-VII quarters at MLA colony in the Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Cabinet nod for revised project cost for construction of sports infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium & development of new hockey stadium at Rourkela from Rs 432 crore to Rs 875 crore.

🔹 Odisha Government to provide land near the city for establishment of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

🔹 CDMO transferred over children deaths in Keonjhar; 13 children succumbed during treatment at the DHH.

🔹 Total 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) members arrested so far in multiple raids carried out by team of NIA, ED & State Police across 11 States.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 India ranks 1st in Global Milk Production; milk production increased from 17 MT in 1950-51 to 209.96 MT in 2020-21.

🔹 Gangster turned terror-associate Kawar Randeep Singh aka SK Kharoud, category ‘A’ criminal of Punjab arrested.

🔹 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, madrassa; All India Imam Organisation (AIIO) head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi terms him ‘rashtra pita’.

🔹 Swiggy, Zomato make it to top 10 global online food delivery firms.

🔹 31 killed in Iran amid deadly anti-hijab protest crackdown.