TNI News Headlines – September 22, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mission Shakti SHGs Odisha
189
🔹Out of 55 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 53 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 665.
 
🔹Members of Mission Shakti SHGs from the districts of Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagarh called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas today.
 
🔹Odisha Cabinet approves 33 major Proposals; Odisha will have Central Research Institute for Homoeopathy (CRIH) at Jatni.
 
🔹Odisha Government to spend Rs 510 crore for construction of 195 Type-VI and 105 Type-VII quarters at MLA colony in the Bhubaneswar.
 
🔹Cabinet nod for revised project cost for construction of sports infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium & development of new hockey stadium at Rourkela from Rs 432 crore to Rs 875 crore.
 
🔹Odisha Government to provide land near the city for establishment of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
 
🔹CDMO transferred over children deaths in Keonjhar; 13 children succumbed during treatment at the DHH.
 
🔹Total 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) members arrested so far in multiple raids carried out by team of NIA, ED & State Police across 11 States.
Related Posts

HSRP: Book Your Slot, Show Slip, Avoid Fine

Flipkart Mega Sale on; Amazon Sale coming up!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔹India ranks 1st in Global Milk Production; milk production increased from 17 MT in 1950-51 to 209.96 MT in 2020-21.
 
🔹Gangster turned terror-associate Kawar Randeep Singh aka SK Kharoud, category ‘A’ criminal of Punjab arrested.
 
🔹RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, madrassa; All India Imam Organisation (AIIO) head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi terms him ‘rashtra pita’.
 
🔹Swiggy, Zomato make it to top 10 global online food delivery firms.
 
🔹31 killed in Iran amid deadly anti-hijab protest crackdown.
 
🔹PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan next week to attend former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe’s State funeral.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.