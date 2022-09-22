TNI News Headlines – September 22, 2022

🔹Out of 55 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 53 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 665.
🔹Members of Mission Shakti SHGs from the districts of Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagarh called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas today.
🔹Odisha Cabinet approves 33 major Proposals; Odisha will have Central Research Institute for Homoeopathy (CRIH) at Jatni.
🔹Odisha Government to spend Rs 510 crore for construction of 195 Type-VI and 105 Type-VII quarters at MLA colony in the Bhubaneswar.
🔹Cabinet nod for revised project cost for construction of sports infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium & development of new hockey stadium at Rourkela from Rs 432 crore to Rs 875 crore.
🔹Odisha Government to provide land near the city for establishment of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
🔹CDMO transferred over children deaths in Keonjhar; 13 children succumbed during treatment at the DHH.
🔹Total 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) members arrested so far in multiple raids carried out by team of NIA, ED & State Police across 11 States.
🔹India ranks 1st in Global Milk Production; milk production increased from 17 MT in 1950-51 to 209.96 MT in 2020-21.
🔹Gangster turned terror-associate Kawar Randeep Singh aka SK Kharoud, category ‘A’ criminal of Punjab arrested.
🔹RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, madrassa; All India Imam Organisation (AIIO) head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi terms him ‘rashtra pita’.
🔹Swiggy, Zomato make it to top 10 global online food delivery firms.
🔹31 killed in Iran amid deadly anti-hijab protest crackdown.
🔹PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan next week to attend former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe’s State funeral.
