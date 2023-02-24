Beware! Bhubaneswar roads are now under 24-hour CCTV surveillance

TNI Bureau: Beware, if you are riding/driving vehicles on the roads of Bhubaneswar. Don’t violate any of the traffic rules even though no traffic cop is present on the road to check you. It’s not that easy to escape a challan if you are violating the traffic rules now. Because, you are under CCTV surveillance.

According to the DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, automatic cameras have been installed in different places to keep a 24-hour close vigil on the violators and capture the photo of vehicles passing through the routes.

“Beware ! You are under 24-hour CCTV surveillance on the road while driving. Below are the locations of CCTV’s in Bhubaneswar where photo of vehicles are being captured by installed automatic camera,” said a Twitter post by the DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack while sharing the list of the locations.

Airport, Capital Hospital, Forest Park, Housing Board, Kalinga Hospital, Kalinga Stadium, Kalpana, KIIT Campus Gate 3, KIIT Square, NICCO Park, Patia, Power House, Raj Mahal, Ram Mandir, Rupali, Sishu Bhavan, Stewart School, KIIT, Baramunda, Capital Square, Ekamrakanan Road, Infocity to Patia Square, Jaidev Vihar, Mid Block on Rajpath, Nakagate, Blosssoms School, Chandaka Road, Madhusudan Park-Pokhariput, Pratibha Mandap, Trident Hotel, Sainik School to Acharya Vihar, Shastri Nagar to 120 Batallion and Vani Vihar Square to Rasulgarh square are the major locations where the CCTV cameras have been installed for a 14-hour surveillance.