Odisha BJP Legislative party to meet on June 10 to select CM

By The News Insight
TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party in Odisha will meet on Sunday during which the name of the Chief Minister will be declared.

If sources are to be believed, the central observer will announce the name of the CM candidate and the newly elected saffron MLAs will give their assent. Later, in the evening the new chief minister will take oath at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

The saffron party contest the recently concluded election without any CM face but went on to win 78 seats of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha, comfortably surpassing the magic number of 72.

Though the name of BJP has not finalised the name of the Chief Minister, several leaders including Dharmendra Pradhan, Manmohan Samal, Baijayant Panda, Sures Pujari, Pratap Sarangi are considered to be strong contenders.

