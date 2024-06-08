End of an Era… Media Baron Ramoji Rao passes away

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: India’s noted media baron and world’s largest film studio owner Ramoji Film City and ETV Network, Ramoji Rao passed away today. He was 87.

The media veteran, who was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 breathed his last at 3.45 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Ramoji has not just established world’s largest theme park and film studio, Ramoji Film City,  but also owned Margadarsi Chit Fund, Eenadu Newspaper, ETV Network, Ramadevi Public School, Priya Foods, Kalanjali, Ushakiran Movies, Mayuri Film Distributors, and Dolphin Group of Hotels.

The Narendra Modi-government appreciated his immense contributions in the fields of journalism, cinema, and education and conferred him with the Padma Vibhushan. He was also a part-time filmmaker and producer.

Related Posts

Chief Secy orders Probe into Uninstallation of Focus Lights…

TNI Morning News Headlines – June 08, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, condolences from all walks of life poured in for Rao. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi are among the eminent personalities who condoled his death.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.