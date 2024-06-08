End of an Era… Media Baron Ramoji Rao passes away

TNI Bureau: India’s noted media baron and world’s largest film studio owner Ramoji Film City and ETV Network, Ramoji Rao passed away today. He was 87.

The media veteran, who was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 breathed his last at 3.45 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Ramoji has not just established world’s largest theme park and film studio, Ramoji Film City, but also owned Margadarsi Chit Fund, Eenadu Newspaper, ETV Network, Ramadevi Public School, Priya Foods, Kalanjali, Ushakiran Movies, Mayuri Film Distributors, and Dolphin Group of Hotels.

The Narendra Modi-government appreciated his immense contributions in the fields of journalism, cinema, and education and conferred him with the Padma Vibhushan. He was also a part-time filmmaker and producer.

Meanwhile, condolences from all walks of life poured in for Rao. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi are among the eminent personalities who condoled his death.

With the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector. An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered a number of ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network and Ramoji Film City. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 8, 2024