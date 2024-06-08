ECI orders action against Ashish Singh; Kutey’s Suspension Revoked

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly ordered the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha to take action against senior IPS officer Asish Kumar Singh, who went on leave citing health reason amid a crucial period of General election.

The ECI had earlier asked the CEO, Odisha to conduct medical check-ups of the IPS officer, following which a special team of AIMS, Bhubaneswar conducted the physical and mental test of Singh. Now, based on the reports, which said that he is fit both physically and mentally, the poll panel has ordered action against him

“After perusing the reports of Special Medical Board, AIMS, Bhubaneswar, declaring Shri Shish Kumar Singh, IPS physically and mentally fit, the Commission, prima facie, found it a case of misrepresentation of facts on the parts of Shri Asish Kumar Singh, IPS. It is directed that the reports of Special Medical Board, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar be forwarded to Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha for appropriate necessary action against the officer as deemed fit,” said a letter of Rakesh Kumar, the Secretary of ECI to the CEO, Odisha.

The commission also asked the CEO to remove the suspension of IPS officer D.S Kutey. He was suspended for violating the Model Code of Conduct. “The suspension of Shri D.S Kutey, IPS be revoked with immediate effect with condition that other direction given vide ECI letter dated 28.05.2024 will continue as per the rules applicable. Department proceedings, if instituted, can only be decided with concurrence of the Commission Shri D.S Kutey, IPS may reports to Chief Secretary Odisha for further posting, as deemed fit,” the letter added.