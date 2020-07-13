Odisha allows Home Isolation for Asymptomatic/Mild Symptomatic Covid Patients

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has modified the guidelines related to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The State Government will allow Home Isolation for asymptotic & mild symptomatic Covid-19 Patients with compliance to certain health norms, informed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today.

Those having mild symptoms or are asymptomatic patients can be treated at their homes only in urban areas, District Head Quarters, Sub-Divisional Quarters & Block Quarters in the first phase.

All Corporates, Municipal Corporations, Agencies, Central/State PSUs, Central Police Forces, Central & State Disaster Management Authority, Police Department, Industries and Religious Bodies, Apartment Blocks, Club Houses and any NGOs who have facilities of Covid Care Home, will be allowed to keep their own members, employees & workers with COVID-19 infection in isolation with certain conditions.