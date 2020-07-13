Bhubaneswar reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 718.

Out of the 14 new cases, 4 cases have been reported from quarantine while 10 are local contact cases.

2 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Keshari Nagar Basti, liked to a previous positive case.

4 Employees of various Hospitals in the Capital City, a service provider of a Govt hospital and two persons who visited to Private Hospitals are among the new positive cases.

A 1-year-old girl chil and another 7-year-old male are among the virus infected cases.

As many as 13 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 13):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 718
👉 Recovered Cases – 356
👉 Deceased – 8
👉 Active Cases – 353

 

