Bhubaneswar reports 14 New Covid-19 Positive Cases

TNI Bureau: ย Bhubaneswar reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 718.

Out of the 14 new cases, 4 cases have been reported from quarantine while 10 are local contact cases.

2 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Keshari Nagar Basti, liked to a previous positive case.

4 Employees of various Hospitals in the Capital City, a service provider of a Govt hospital and two persons who visited to Private Hospitals are among the new positive cases.

A 1-year-old girl chil and another 7-year-old male are among the virus infected cases.

As many as 13 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 13):

๐Ÿ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases – 718

๐Ÿ‘‰ Recovered Cases โ€“ 356

๐Ÿ‘‰ Deceased – 8

๐Ÿ‘‰ Active Cases โ€“ 353