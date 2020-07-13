Odisha reports 505 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; Tally rises to 9255

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 505 COVID-19 recovered cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 9255. With this Odisha crossed 9,000 mark today.

A record number of 248 more Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today.

While Odisha has so far reported 13737 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4896.

➡️505 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 13.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 9255.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (248), Sundargarh (71), Khurdha (52), Cuttack (45), Puri (11), Gajapati (10), Nabarangpur (9), Jajpur (8), Nayagarh (8), Jagatsinghpur (7), Bhadrak (6), Dhenkanal (6), Angul (5), Kandhamal (4), Kendrapara (4), Koraput (4), Bargarh (3), Keonjhar (2), Jharsuguda (1) and Rayagada (1).