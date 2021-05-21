Odisha: 96 inmates & staff of Jharpada Jail test positive for Covid

TNI Bureau: As many as 96 inmates and jail staff of Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The Jail authorities have informed that all virus infected persons including prisoners and staff of the jail have been kept in isolation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As many as 195 samples were sent for Covid testing out of which 96 have been tested positive for the virus.

Recently 68 prisoners at Jharsuguda sub-jail, 48 inmates of Berhampur Circle jail and 26 inmates of Angul jail were tested positive for the virus infection.