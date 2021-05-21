TNI Morning News Headlines – May 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 12523 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 668422, including 109438 active cases and 556501 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports a maximum 1842 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (1084), Angul (930) and Sundargarh (715).

➡️ 27 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 each from Khordha and Koraput, 3 each from Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,430.

➡️ A total of 61,665 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to chair cabinet meeting in the evening at 5:30 pm.

➡️ ECoR decides to cancel more trains, including Rajdhani Express in view of COVID 19 Pandemic.

➡️ Drive-In, Door-to-Door Covid Vaccination to be stopped in Bhubaneswar from May 22.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas Alert: IMD predicts North Odisha likely to be more affected; Odisha Govt issues directives for Crop Management.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,59,591 new COVID 19 cases, 3,57,295 recoveries and 4,209 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,60,31,991 including 30,27,925 active cases, 2,27,12,735 cured cases & 2,91,331 deaths.

➡️ Total of 19,18,79,503 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 32,44,17,870 samples tested for COVID19 up to 21st May 2021. Of these, 20,61,683 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ 40,000 kids below 9 years test Covid positive in 2 months in Karnataka.

➡️ Maharashtra: At least 13 Naxals were neutralized in a police operation in the forest area of Etapalli, Gadchiroli.

➡️ Union Health Ministry lists some of innovations & best practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during interaction on 18th & 20th May with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners on Public Response to COVID Management.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to States/UTs to take immediate steps for the protection of women, senior citizens, particularly children who have been orphaned due to COVID19.

➡️ Former editor of Tehelka, accused in a rape case of a former colleague, Tarun Tejpal acquitted by a Goa trial court.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to kin of those who died due to COVID19.

➡️ Senior fighter pilot Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary dies in MiG 21 fighter aircraft crash near Moga in Punjab.

➡️ Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to former PM and father Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

➡️ Guwahati: Newly elected members take oath in Assam Assembly.

➡️ Three Delhi government hospitals will set up dedicated wards to treat patients who contract mucormycosis, also known as black fungus,

➡️ Income Tax department to launch new e-filing portal.

➡️ Sensex rises 409 points, currently at 49,974.21; Nifty at 15,012.

World News

➡️ External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar likely to visit US next week.

➡️ Hamas official confirms a ‘mutual and simultaneous’ truce with Israel that will begin on Friday.

➡️ Tourists can now visit Europe, if fully vaccinated against COVID19.

➡️ Twitter to relaunch blue badge verification soon.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 165.2 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.42 Million.

➡️ Eng vs Ind: ECB and BCCI say ‘no official request’ made for change of schedule of Test series.