Odias Are Not “Blind”: BJP to VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha came down heavily on Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian for saying that Opposition leaders have turned blind to the ongoing development process in the State.

In his first political speech in Ganjam after joining the state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Pandian had launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties saying they have turned blind and can’t even accept the transformation.

Reacting to Pandian’s ‘blind’ jibe, State BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said that it is very unfortunate that he has called the Odias blind. He (Pandian) should think twice before dubbung the Odia people blind, he added.

The people of the State are being misled in the name of transformation. Darshan of the deities are mismanaged in the name of transformation in Puri Jagannath Temple. Only the walls and gates of the schools have been coloured in the name of transformation, said Golak.

“He is going across the state to inspect and review the works or projects. Where are the Ministers, MPs and MLAs. One person has hijacked the entire system,” the saffron leader said adding that Pandian aims to paralyze the Ministers of the State.

However, reaction of neither Pandian nor BJD over Golak Mohapatra’s remark, has been received.