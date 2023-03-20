Odias across the World celebrate Pakhala Dibasa

TNI Bureau: Odias living across the globe are celebrating the ‘Pakhala Dibasa’ or ‘World Pakhala Dibasa.’

Pakhala, which is combination of rice water and curd, holds a special place in the hearts of every Odia.

People of Odisha enjoy the State dish particularly in summer. Pakhala is also offered to Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Puri Srimandir.

With the aim to popularise the Pakhala, which is one of the unique dishes of Oriya cuisine, the International Pakhala Day or ‘Pakhala Dibasa’ on March 20 since 2012.

The traditional Odia dish is prepared with rice, curd, cucumber, cumin seeds, fried onions and mint leaves. It is popularly served with dry roasted vegetables—such as potato, brinjal, badi and saga bhaja or fried fish.

Meanwhile, eminent personalities of Odisha including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wished everyone on the occasion Pakhala Dibasa.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Likewise, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created beautiful sand art on Puri beach to mark Pakhala Dibasa.