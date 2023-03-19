Family suspects Foul Play in Death of DJ Azex; alleges blackmailing by Girlfriend

DJ Azex, also known as Akshay Kumar, a well-known DJ in the country, was found dead in his residence in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and his body has been kept in the Capital hospital mortuary.

Reports suggest that DJ Azex passed away in his room during a thunderstorm, and the cause of his death is still unknown. His family members found his body hanging after breaking open the door when they noticed that his room was locked.

The family members of DJ Azex have accused his girlfriend and her friend of being involved in the incident, claiming that they were the main conspirators behind the murder. They alleged that the girlfriend was mentally harassing him and demanding money on a regular basis. The family also suspects blackmailing behind his death and urged the police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The police have registered a case under section 306 of IPC based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s mother. The police suspect that DJ Azex may have committed suicide due to mental pressure, but they have promised to investigate all aspects of the case, including examining witnesses.

The friend of the deceased DJ stated that they want a detailed investigation into the matter as the girlfriend was harassing him over some pictures or video. According to DJ Azex’s uncle, everything related to the incident is in his mobile phone, which needs to be verified by the police.

Bhubaneswar Zone-1 ACP, Manas Gadnayak, stated that it appears that DJ Azex committed suicide, and they are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. He assured that all aspects of the case would be examined during the course of the investigation.

