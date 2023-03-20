TNI Morning News Headlines – March 20, 2023

➡️Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4pm today amid ruckus over Matric question paper leak.
➡️Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri Sea beach to mark the Pakhala Dibasa.
➡️Odias across globe celebrate native delicacy, Pakhala Dibasa.
➡️IMD issues Yellow Warning for 10 districts – Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal districts.
➡️Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan presents State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly.
➡️Security tightened outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai after he received threats by email.
➡️Rupee rises 10 paise to 82.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in India on 2-day visit.
➡️Man arrested after some pro-Khalistani groups vandalised Indian High Commission in London and detached the Indian flag from the building.
