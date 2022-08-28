Odia Woman Kalpana Soren creates Political Buzz

Insight Bureau: Odisha, especially Mayurbhanj has been in the news ever since Droupadi Murmu became the President of India. Another tribal woman from the same district now sparked off the political buzz in the national arena.

Kalpana Soren (earlier Murmu), wife of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is in the news as his husband is all set to face disqualification as an MLA. If he resigns as the CM, the baton may be passed to his wife Kalpana, who hails from Mayurbhanj.

Kalpana belongs to Tentala village of Bahalda block of the Rairangpur sub-division. She is the eldest daughter of a retired defense personnel Ampa Murmu. Kalpana had her schooling at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Baripada, and later got her B Tech degree from an institute in Bhubaneswar followed by an MBA degree.

Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren had married as per the Santhal rituals on February 7, 2006.

Kalpana is involved in multiple business ventures including a private school. She keeps attending the functions related to women and child empowerment.