WATCH: How Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were Demolished

Insight Bureau: The Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers, taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar, became India’s highest structure ever to be demolished today. The entire country glued to their TV sets and digital media to watch this rare event.

The illegal twin towers of Noida were demolished in a nine second procedure. The towers Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) were part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court of India due to the illegal construction of towers and violation of the norms.

Indian blaster Chetan Dutta pressed the final button for the blast. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions carried out the demolition of the Supertech Twin towers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Modern engineering, advanced technology and the rule of science were used to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers.

The demolition of the twin towers cost nearly Rs 20 crore as it required a lot of explosives, manpower and equipment.

Around 3,700 kg of explosives were used to raze the twin towers. The explosives used for demolition included dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

The twin 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) were located in Sector 93A of Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. There were 915 flats in these two towers.

During the demolition drive, the residents of the adjacent buildings were moved to safer places. Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will return only after safety clearance.

The airspace was closed for about 30 minutes and road traffic was also diverted.