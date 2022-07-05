100-Word Edit: Naveen steals the Show

Ahead of NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu’s Odisha visit, the BJD under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik launched a massive outreach campaign in her favour to steal the show.

By reaching out to the lone Independent MLA Makaranda Muduli (Rayagada) and Congress MLAs in the State, the BJD has successfully built a narrative that it leaves no stones unturned to ensure the victory of Draupadi Murmu, whom they call ‘Daughter of Odisha’.

CM Naveen Patnaik is working on a mission to garner maximum support for Draupadi Murmu. And, the central leaders including Modi, Shah and Nadda will just love it.