Odia MP presides over Rajya Sabha after 20 Years

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Odisha, Dr. Sasmit Patra debuted as a Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha in the House today.

During the discussion on Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 Bill, the MP from Odisha presided and conducted the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha Chamber.

This was after 20 years that an Odia MP presided over the Rajya Sabha proceedings.

MPs cutting across Party lines felicitated and congratulated Dr. Patra for debuting as the Vice-Chairman.

Patra dedicated this significant occassion to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and 4.5 crore people of Odisha.