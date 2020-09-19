TNI Evening News Headlines – September 19, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha records 4090 Covid-19 recoveries today. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 141657.
👉 Bhubaneswar repots 342 new COVID-19 positive cases including 104 Quarantine cases and 238 local contact cases; breach 18000-mark today.
👉 Odia MP presides in Rajya Sabha after 20 years.
👉 CRPF Jawans defuse 5-kg landmine near Kalberu of Malkangiri-Telangana bordering area.
👉 Students from IIIT Bhubaneswar develop low-cost Ventilator for patients having breathing issues.
👉 Centre releases Rs 4.7 crore to Odisha during last 2 years for conservation of Chilika & Ansupa lakes.
👉 Golden beach of Odisha recommended for coveted ‘Blue Flag’ International eco-label.
India News
👉 Lok Sabha Session likely to end on Wednesday as Coronavirus Cases rise.
👉 Rajya Sabha passes Bill to punish those attacking Healthcare Workers.
👉 Arrested journalist passed sensitive defence information to Chinese intelligence from 2016 to 2018: Delhi Police.
👉 Govt has no record of MSMEs shut down amid corona pandemic.
👉 India’s biggest film city will come up in Noida: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
👉 Over 500 ICU beds added for Covid-19 patients in a week in Delhi.
👉 Khadi & Village Industries Commission forces Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal to remove fake khadi products.
👉 PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on 21st September.
👉 Coronavirus case tally in Mumbai’s Dharavi area rises to 3,018.
👉 Veteran Communist leader and former Lok Sabha Member Roza Deshpande passes away.
👉 1st Match of IPL 2020 is set to get underway in UAE with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.
👉 First annual US-India Cyber Defence Dialogue Conducted
World News
👉 Mass shooting in New York’s Rochester kills two people, over a dozen sustain gunshot injuries.
👉 A Pakistani high court official asked the foreign secretary to produce Nawaz Sharif before the court by next week.
