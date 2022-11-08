Metro Computech’s brand new Showroom opens in Bhubaneswar

🔹 The store goes beyond the traditional branch concept to provide the most recent electronics to tech enthusiasts.

TNI Bureau: Metro Computech, the leading tech service provider in Bhubaneswar, launched a all-new Store in Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar which leaps beyond the concept of the traditional retail branch and offers tech enthusiasts the latest electronics.

The store’s opening ceremony witnessed the presence of the company’s executive management.

The all-new store, the first of its kind by an IT service provider in Bhubaneswar, is part of Metro Computech’s digital transformation journey and expansion strategy, which aims to bring the company closer to its customers – who are considered Bhubaneswar’s largest family of subscribers – no matter where they are. The opening also reflects Metro Computech’s leadership position in the Bhubaneswar market.

During the opening ceremony, Metro Computech launched its offers for the all-new technology products from top notched IT companies like HP, DELL, LENOVO and many others. The company is keen on offering the most flexible and competitive plans to suit customers’ unique personal and professional needs.

The Metro Computech Store’s design goes beyond the traditional retail branch concept. It not only offers Metro Computech’s innovative products, solutions, and customer care services, but also includes a collection of the latest electronics and original accessories that Metro Computech offers to tech enthusiasts for the first time, such as laptops, computers, video game consoles, drones, headphones and speakers, cases and covers, and much more.

Furthermore, the store has a section dedicated to Metro Computech’s innovative home security solutions, such as smart cameras, motion sensors, smart smoke detectors, and more.

Metro Computech Stores will always be up to date with the latest from the world’s largest technology companies, providing an exceptional retail experience by featuring the latest smart devices, high-tech touchscreens, telecommunication services, accessories, and more.

The stores are equipped with cutting-edge technology that provides a rich customer experience and transforms the concept of the traditional branch into a digital one. This concept is part of Metro Computech’s digital transformation journey to become a provider of integrated digital services.

Metro Computech strives for new levels of excellence in all of the services it provides to its customers. The new store confirms its ongoing efforts to meet its customers’ needs and aspirations, as well as promise to provide the best services and latest technologies.